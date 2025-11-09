First snowfall of the season tonight into Monday

DAYTON — Good Sunday evening, everyone! Meteorologist Nick Dunn here with you as we have snow showers in store tonight into Monday! Some of you have seen those first snowflakes already this afternoon, but not much is sticking yet. That changes overnight as temperatures fall!

radar

Radar shows snow showers to our northwest in Indiana and Michigan as of 5:00 PM. This will swing southeast tonight and last into your Monday morning. Snow will generally be light to moderate in intensity, but with temperatures below freezing it will start to stick.

What You Get

Road conditions will likely stay just wet for a few hours tonight. By late tonight into Monday morning we will potentially see a few slick spots on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses. We do not expect substantial travel issues, but adding a couple extra minutes would be a good idea just in case!

Monday AM

As you head out the door we will be tracking snow showers and temperatures in the middle 20s. This will be the coldest start we have had all season to this point, so be ready to bundle up!

feels like

Add in the wind and we will find wind chills in the teens to lower 20s. Hats and gloves will be needed for the kids at the bus stop! If you have yet used them yet, hand warmers would be great as well!

Monday PM

A few more snow showers off Lake Michigan will drift our way Monday evening. This will bring a fresh dusting, and perhaps a slick spot or two if any of this activity is more sustained in nature. Definitely a nice shot of Winter, but it is short lived.

Snow Map

Accumulations will not be major, but we will see our first sticking snow of the season. In general, Around an inch to two inches is likely for the Mimi Valley. heavier snow will be just off to our northwest where the lake effect connection is a bit stronger.

By Wednesday this will be a distant memory with highs in the lower 50s! Enjoy the first snow of the season and be safe out there!