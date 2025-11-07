‘A fiscally responsible decision;’ Kettering City Schools merging middle schools

KETTERING — Kettering City Schools plans to merge all middle school students into Kettering Middle School and demolish Van Buren Middle School. It’s a move the district says is cheaper than making repairs to Van Buren.

The announcement of the merger came after Tuesday’s election.

Superintendent Mindy McCarty-Stewart told News Center 7 that the merger has nothing to do with the upcoming bond issue for the district on the May ballot.

“The announcement of the merger of our middle school was met with a lot of emotion,” McCarty-Stewart said.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, she said a feasibility study found that it’s financially wise to demolish the 70-year-old school rather than repair the roof. Renovations would cost more than $30 million.

“So this is a fiscally responsible decision,” McCarty-Stewart said. “The outcome of the bond issue in May is up to the community to share with us and vote on how they see best fit for that. And this merger needs to happen regardless of that outcome.

Next school year, 1,600 middle schoolers will attend Kettering Middle School.

The district is holding forums on the merger for parents of middle schoolers at both schools next week.

