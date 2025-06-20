Flight Fest kicks off this weekend’s air show

Goodyear Blimp ride
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — People poured into Flight Fest on Friday to kick off the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show this weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson takes us up in the Goodyear blimp and gives us an idea of what to expect at the air show this weekend LIVE on News Center 7 at 11.

TRENDING STORIES:

Flight Fest had vendors, games, food trucks and more for people of all ages.

Dozens of people rode in the Goodyear blimp as if flew over Troy. Goodyear will be parked at the air show this weekend. They will be answering questions and showing people the blimp up close.

0 of 21

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!