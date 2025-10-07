Flood Advisory issued for local counties due to heavy rain

By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — A Flood Advisory has been issued for Wayne, Union, Preble, Butler, Miami, Montgomery, Champaign, Clark, Greene until 4:45 p.m.

On and off showers on Tuesday.

A few storms are possible as well, but severe thunderstorms remain unlikely.

Rainfall totals will end up somewhere between .5 to 2″, depending on where you’re at, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

In general, the heaviest rain will fall farther south.

