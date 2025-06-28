Flood Advisory issued for parts of the Miami Valley; Pop-up showers likely

MIAMI VALLEY — Pop-up showers are likely Saturday afternoon, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.
The National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory for Greene, Miami, Montgomery, and Clark counties until 5:15 p.m.
Rain chances on Saturday look higher south of I-70.
Temperatures will be warm in the upper 80s, feeling like the mid-90s.
Sunday is looking mostly dry with a possible stray shower, according to Marando.
