Rain moves through Miami Valley; Few storms possible later Monday

Flood Advisory issued for parts of Miami Valley as rain moves through region

MIAMI VALLEY — Many people in the Miami Valley woke up to rain on Monday morning.

Over 1 inch has been reported at several stations in just 15 minutes early Monday morning, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Roadways will be damp throughout the morning commute, and hydroplaning is possible, according to Ritz.

Patchy fog is also possible, Ritz said, with low visibility dropping to roughly a mile or less at times.

Showers and a few storms are possible late in the day and into the evening, but they are expected to be isolated.

