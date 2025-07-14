Chance of showers, storms overnight; heavy downpours possible

By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — Part of the region could see showers and thunderstorms during the overnight hours.

Storm Center 7 will have the latest TIMING and IMPACTS Monday morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

Scattered showers and storms could move into the area between sunset through the overnight hours, according to Dunn.

Pockets of over one inch of rain are possible.

Dunn said that embedded downpours will be slow-moving, but not everyone will get rain.

We could see downpours impacting the morning commute.

Storm Center 7 will continue to update this story.

