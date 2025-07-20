Flood Watch issued for part of region; isolated strong storm possible today

MIAMI VALLEY — We could see more chances for showers and storms on Sunday.
The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for part of the region starting today at 1 p.m. until 11 a.m. on Monday.
This includes Butler, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Warren counties in Ohio.
It is also in effect for Union and Wayne counties in Indiana.
Storm Center 7 will TRACK these chances for storms all weekend.
The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has most of the area under Level 1 out of 5 risk, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.
It will be mostly dry, but isolated storms are possible on Sunday with highs in the mid-80s.
Any rounds of thunderstorms that move across the region could lead to flash flooding.
This could lead to excessive runoff and may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying areas.
Storm Center 7 will continue to update this story.
