Flash flooding, flooded streets reported as strong storms move through region

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Parts of the Miami Valley have been hit with downpours as strong storms move through on Thursday, and it’s led to several reports of flooded streets.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

We’ll have Storm Center 7 team coverage of the flooding tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00 and 6:00.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Greene and Montgomery counties until 7:15 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7 that they’ve received several reports of flooded streets, including at the intersections of:

Tacoma Street and Creighton Avenue

Wyoming Street and Illinois Avenue

Smithville Road and Mesmer Avenue

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group