Florida man arrested after breaking into Ohio museum, park, and business

Florida man arrested after breaking into Ohio museum, park, and business

SUMMIT COUNTY — A Florida man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a string of break-ins in Cleveland.

43-year-old Derrick Duck from Palatka, Florida, broke into a park concession stand, a business, and the MAPS Air Museum, according to our CBS news affiliate WOIO.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Around 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to MAPS Air Museum after an employee noticed that a lock had been broken and that items were missing.

An employee said an electric bike and a rifle were missing.

The bike was located nearby.

Around 3 p.m. the same day, a business owner called the sheriff’s office after a man was running out wearing the man’s hat and sunglasses.

Deputies were able to locate the man near the intersection of Massillon Road and Greensburg Road.

Detectives determined that Duck was also responsible for a concession stand break-in that also happened that morning.

A sheriff’s K-9 unit was able to locate the missing rifle in a wooded area.

The items from the concession stand were also located.

Duck was charged with theft, breaking and entering, theft of a firearm, weapons under disability, and criminal damage.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group