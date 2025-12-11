Flu activity low, but concerns about new strain

DAYTON — A local health department is focusing on flu cases.

Public Health-Dayton Montgomery County is turning its attention as illnesses increase with colder temperatures.

A new flu strain is causing some severe cases around the world.

With the holidays and family gatherings planned, people are concerned.

Dan Suffoletto from Public Health Dayton Montgomery County spoke with our news crew about flu numbers in our area.

“Right now, sort of early in the season,” he said. “Still, the hospitalization rate and numbers are much lower than our five-year average. However, that doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods.”

Doctors recommend getting flu and COVID-19 vaccines every year to protect yourself.

