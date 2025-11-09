Flurries fall in parts of Miami Valley for first snowfall of season

MIAMI VALLEY — The first flurries of the season are coming down in parts of the Miami Valley.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Our Storm Center 7 continues to TRACK this weather pattern. Meteorologist Nick Dunn has the TIMING and IMPACTS tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00 and 11:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Some snow flurries fell across parts of the area on Sunday afternoon.

A pair of iWitness7 viewers sent video of snow flurries in Brookville and Lewisburg.

Another viewer sent a video of snow flurries falling in Urbana.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson spoke with the City of Springfield’s street maintenance director about their plans.

Chris Moore said they had two trucks loaded and ready to go on Friday.

“We have about 3000 tons of salt in here right now,” he said. “And so, to put that into perspective, last winter, we used about 2700.”

Moore told Patterson that two people will be working overnight. He added that there will be a road crew for the morning commute.

We will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group