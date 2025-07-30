Flyers legend, Pacers forward Obi Toppin hosts annual basketball camp for local kids

Toppin said he hopes the camp will keep growing, but for now, he’s happy to share his passion for basketball with the Dayton community.

DAYTON — Dayton Flyers legend and Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin is hosting a two-day basketball camp at the University of Dayton Rec-Plex.

The camp, now in its fifth year, focuses on teaching boys and girls from 1st to 8th grade critical basketball skills.

9-year-old Jake Woodard was one of the 150 Miami Valley kids attending this year’s camp. He said he has learned lessons to use on and off the court.

“Like good sportsmanship and being kind to your opponent,” Woodard said.

Toppin said he considers the Gem City a second home and enjoys coming back.

“My family loves coming here as well, seeing all the familiar faces. It’s amazing this, this community, and I’m glad I’m a part of it,” Toppin said.

Toppin teaches aspiring young athletes skills like dribbling, shooting, and defending.

“They’re going to these camps, working on a game, getting better every single day. That’s all they can do. But the most important thing is just having fun with all of it,” he said.

For the first time, Toppin’s son, Daniel, is participating in the camp.

“I wish I had this when I was a kid. I didn’t get to go too many up to too many of these. So for him to be here like I love him, being around all other things, he’s having a fun time,” Toppin said.

Toppin added that he hopes the camp will keep growing, but for now, he’s happy to share his passion for basketball with the Dayton community.

