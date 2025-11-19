Food insecurity is soaring; WHIO-TV teams with United Way to fight hunger

Food insecurity is soaring; WHIO-TV teams with United Way to fight hunger Along with food, the United Way of the Greater Area is preparing for an increase in other needs. There are ways you can help.
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Along with food, the United Way of the Greater Area is preparing for an increase in other needs.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz has more information on how you can help LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The United Way saw a big increase in need during the government shutdown.

Data shows they saw a 12 percent increase in calls compared to the same timeframe last year.

When it comes to food assistance, the need jumped 60 percent.

With such a focus on food, they are preparing to see an increase in need with other things like rent or utility assistance.

“After that happens, and things kind of shake out a little bit there, then you’re looking to go back and say, I have to go back and catch up my rent, or my utilities are behind,” said Tiffany Rubin. “I needed to eat, so now I have to go back and cover these, these items. We will see an increase.”

Visit this website to donate to the United Way of the Greater Dayton Area. Your dollars will stay here in the Miami Valley.

We will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!