Along with food, the United Way of the Greater Area is preparing for an increase in other needs. There are ways you can help.

Food insecurity is soaring; WHIO-TV teams with United Way to fight hunger

DAYTON — Along with food, the United Way of the Greater Area is preparing for an increase in other needs.

The United Way saw a big increase in need during the government shutdown.

Data shows they saw a 12 percent increase in calls compared to the same timeframe last year.

When it comes to food assistance, the need jumped 60 percent.

With such a focus on food, they are preparing to see an increase in need with other things like rent or utility assistance.

“After that happens, and things kind of shake out a little bit there, then you’re looking to go back and say, I have to go back and catch up my rent, or my utilities are behind,” said Tiffany Rubin. “I needed to eat, so now I have to go back and cover these, these items. We will see an increase.”

Visit this website to donate to the United Way of the Greater Dayton Area. Your dollars will stay here in the Miami Valley.

