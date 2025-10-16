Food pantries facing critical, growing need as shutdown leads to less available aid

EATON — Hundreds of families received food assistance in Eaton Thursday as experts say they’re facing a critical and growing need.

The Mid-Ohio Collective, which collaborates with around 600 food pantries across the state, reports a reduction of 5 million pounds of food due to the ongoing government shutdown.

“To pass out groceries like this, and to see smiles and warmth you really feel that, it fills the bucket up,” said Jesse Reed, Director of Life Services at CareSource, who was among the organizers and volunteers distributing food.

A food distribution event, organized by the Foodbank Inc., was held at the Eaton Community Church in Preble County, where volunteers worked to meet the growing need for food assistance.

Rural areas like Preble County face unique challenges including a lack of grocery stores and increased travel times for residents, Amber Wright, Amber Wright, Marketing & Advocacy Manager at The Foodbank told News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz.

“There’s less resources, fewer grocery stores, and more travel time that is involved, and that’s particularly problematic for people who lack transportation,” Wright said. “These distributions are bringing the food into the community, closer to home, where it’s easier for people to access.”

Even as the government shutdown continues, The Foodbank says they remain committed to connecting families with essential resources, despite the challenges posed by reduced food supplies.

