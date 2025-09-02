The Foodbank, CareSource to host pop-up food distribution at Montgomery County Fairgrounds

DAYTON — The Foodbank, Inc. will host a drive-thru food distribution event on Thursday, September 4, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds to assist residents in need of food support.

Sponsored by CareSource, the event will provide fresh produce, proteins, and shelf-stable items at no cost to attendees. Additionally, SICSA will be present to distribute pet food, ensuring that both people and their pets receive necessary supplies.

“Thanks to our strong partnerships, people can receive food for themselves and pet food for their companions at the same time,” said Jessie Sullivan, SICSA Director of Adoption and Alternative Services.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Michelle L. Riley, CEO of The Foodbank, Inc., emphasized the community impact, stating, “When a family has the food they need, they can focus on work, school, and health. Events like this strengthen not just individual households, but the foundation of our entire community.”

This drive-thru event is designed to be efficient and safe, with all traffic entering via Infirmary Road.

Foodbank staff and signage will guide cars through the distribution lanes, and guests are encouraged to clear space in their trunk or backseat before arriving.

The distribution is part of a series of special events aimed at addressing food insecurity in areas with high need.

These events complement The Foodbank’s ongoing Mobile Pantry Program, which regularly serves Montgomery, Greene, and Preble counties.

The upcoming distribution at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds represents a collaborative effort to support families in need, ensuring access to both human and pet food essentials.

With the backing of CareSource and the dedication of volunteers, the event aims to bolster community well-being.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group