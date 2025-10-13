Foodbank delivers food boxes to furloughed employees amid shutdown

The Dayton Foodbank delivered 60 emergency food boxes to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base last week to support furloughed employees.

FAIRBORN — The Dayton Foodbank delivered 60 emergency food boxes to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base last week to support furloughed employees affected by the government shutdown.

The delivery was made after numerous discussions with top officials at the base to assess the needs of employees who are currently furloughed.

The Dayton Foodbank, which supports over 120 nonprofit food pantries, soup kitchens, and shelters in Montgomery, Greene, and Preble counties, responded to several calls from individuals seeking assistance due to the furlough.

“Time will really tell, especially this week, what the response will be as we get closer to the potential for folks missing a paycheck,” said Lee Truesdale of Dayton Foodbank Inc.

Truesdale mentioned that it is too early to determine if there has been a significant increase in federal workers seeking help from the Foodbank due to the shutdown.

Truesdale encourages those who wish to help to contact their local food pantry to find out what items are needed or to reach out directly to the Foodbank.

