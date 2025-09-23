The Foodbank holds a food mass distribution event this week

DAYTON — The Foodbank will host a mass food distribution event for Montgomery County residents on Thursday, September 25th, at the University of Dayton Arena / Welcome Stadium.

This free drive-thru event, running from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., is sponsored by CareSource, whose employees will volunteer to distribute food.

“As costs rise and the need for food assistance remains steady, we remain committed to eliminating hunger and its root causes,” said Michelle L. Riley, CEO of The Foodbank.

Participants will enter the distribution site via Entrance B on Edwin C. Moses Blvd and drive around the left side of the UD Arena building. Clients are advised to arrive no earlier than 9:00 a.m. and to have ample space in their vehicles for the food. In addition to food, SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center will provide pet food, and CareSource will distribute dental hygiene products collected at their all-staff meeting.

To mark Hunger Action Month, Who-Dey, the Bengals mascot, will make a special appearance at the event.

Michelle L. Riley expressed gratitude to CareSource, SICSA, the University of Dayton, and Dayton Public Schools’ Welcome Stadium for their support in making the distribution possible.

The event aims to address the ongoing need for food assistance in the community, providing essential supplies to those in need.

