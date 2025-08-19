The Foodbank receives $1M donation due to federal cuts

DAYTON — Montgomery County Commissioners have donated $1 million to the local food bank to offset federal funding cuts.

“We want to ensure that the food bank continues to have the ability to provide healthy food to our most vulnerable citizens,” said Commissioner Judy Dodge.

The $1 million donation was reallocated from the county’s economic development grant, highlighting the county’s commitment to addressing food insecurity amid financial challenges.

Lee Lauren Truesdale, Chief Development Officer of the Foodbank, expressed surprise and gratitude for the donation, noting its importance in overcoming the federal funding cuts.“I want to stress that this $1 million is not in addition to what we normally receive. This is covering a large cut that we received in funded food for this fiscal year,” Truesdale said.

The Foodbank continues to face challenges such as the higher cost of food and a rise in demand, which affect its ability to serve the community.

Truesdale emphasized the ongoing need for financial support, food donations, and volunteers to help distribute food, stating, “It really takes a community to make sure that all are fed.”

The $1 million donation from Montgomery County is a crucial step in supporting the food bank during a time of increased need and reduced federal funding. The community is encouraged to continue supporting the food bank through donations and volunteer efforts.

