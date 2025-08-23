Football game postponed after shots fired near Ohio high school

By WHIO Staff

COLUMBUS — A football game was canceled after gunfire was heard near an Ohio high school on Friday night.

Deputies responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment complex behind Franklin Heights High School’s football stadium near Columbus, according to our news partner WBNS TV.

The stadium was evacuated as a precaution.

Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies said that no shots were fired on the school’s property, according to the sheriff’s office.

A South Western City Schools spokesperson told WBNS that the game was postponed.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

The incident remains under investigation.

