FOP president says local police department missed deadline to discipline officers

DAYTON — A police union told the city it waited too long to deal with officers under investigation.

Dayton police and city leaders said in August 2024 that they became aware of accusations that could be criminal in nature against several officers.

They asked Ohio BCI to handle the criminal investigation.

FOP President Kyle Thomas said the union believes the city failed to meet the time deadlines to present notifications of potential discipline to any of the officers after letting them know they were the subject of an internal review.

