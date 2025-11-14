‘A force of nature;’ Local baseball All-Star honored in hometown

A new historical marker has been placed in Springfield to honor a baseball player’s journey that broke records and racial barriers.

A new historical marker has been placed in Springfield to honor a baseball player’s journey that broke records and racial barriers.

Brooks Lawrence was an All-Star Major League Baseball Player for The Cincinnati Reds in the 50’s.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Lawrence set records such as opening the 1956 season with 13 consecutive wins and getting inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame.

“He was never about accolades, never about individual awards or successes. He was always about bringing those around him up and helping them towards success,” said Deena Chisolm, Lawrence’s granddaughter.

On Friday, a historical marker was placed in his hometown of Springfield.

His family said Lawrence’s legacy stemmed more from his plays on the field by breaking racial barriers for the next generation of athletes.

“He has been a force of nature in breaking color barriers in sports and in mentoring athletes along the way from young through senior,” said Chisolm

His legacy will forever be cemented along South Limestone St.

The real story is that he said, I’ve got to go through this to get to where I want to be, and I’m going to get through it, even when it’s hard," said Chisolm

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group