‘Forever remembered;’ Memorial services announced for local 17-year-old

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Memorial services have been announced for a 17-year-old who died earlier this week.

Nathan Arnold, 17, was identified as the person found dead in the home on Light Beam Drive on Wednesday, Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger said in a media release Thursday.

Arnold passed away peacefully in his sleep, according to his obituary.

“He taught those around him that the small things matter—like how floor vents make excellent hiding spots, that nonverbal communication speaks volumes, and that ketchup is most definitely a food group. Nate’s lighthearted mischief, warmth, and silent wisdom touched everyone lucky enough to know him," the obituary states.

Graveside services will be held on Friday at Beth Jacob Cemetery.

The family asked for donations to be made to A Special Wish Foundation or the charity of choice instead of flowers.

Arnold’s official cause of death has not yet been released by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

