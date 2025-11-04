Former area bus driver accused of having inappropriate contact with student formally charged

ST. MARYS — A former St. Marys City Schools bus driver accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student has been formally charged.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Hector Hernandez was indicted with 11 counts of sexual battery and two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, according to court records obtained by News Center 7.

Hernandez pleaded not guilty to these charges on Oct. 28.

TRENDING STORIES:

As previously reported by News Center 7, the school district became aware of the allegations involving the bus driver and a student on Oct. 17.

The student and their parents, as well as the St. Marys Police Department and Auglaize County Children Services, were contacted.

Hernandez was immediately placed on leave on Oct. 17 and resigned the following Monday.

Court records show Hernandez posted bond on Oct. 29 and must follow the following rules:

He cannot be within 500 feet of the victim or any member of the victim’s family

He cannot be within 500 feet of the victim’s school

He cannot have any internet-connected device or apps, including Snapchat, WhatsApp, Messenger, and more

He must comply with the sexual testing order within 10 days of Oct. 29.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group