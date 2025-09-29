Former area high school teacher charged after alleged ongoing relationship with student

BUTLER COUNTY — A former area high school teacher has been formally charged in connection with an inappropriate relationship with a student.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Justin Daniel Dennis was indicted by a Butler County Grand Jury on eight counts of sexual battery.
The charges follow a criminal investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving a female student at Lakota East High School during the 2021-2022 school year.
The student reported an ongoing inappropriate sexual relationship with Dennis.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 4 killed, 8 wounded in Michigan church shooting, fire
- Man hospitalized after being found shot multiple times in Miami County
- 63-year-old hiker dies after falling nearly 200 feet
At the time of the alleged crime, Dennis was employed as a teacher and served as an advisor to a mental health group in which the victim participated.
Dennis turned himself in to the sheriff’s office following the indictment.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group