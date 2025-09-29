Former area high school teacher charged after alleged ongoing relationship with student

Justin Daniel Dennis (Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By WHIO Staff

BUTLER COUNTY — A former area high school teacher has been formally charged in connection with an inappropriate relationship with a student.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Justin Daniel Dennis was indicted by a Butler County Grand Jury on eight counts of sexual battery.

The charges follow a criminal investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving a female student at Lakota East High School during the 2021-2022 school year.

The student reported an ongoing inappropriate sexual relationship with Dennis.

TRENDING STORIES:

At the time of the alleged crime, Dennis was employed as a teacher and served as an advisor to a mental health group in which the victim participated.

Dennis turned himself in to the sheriff’s office following the indictment.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!