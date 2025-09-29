Former area high school teacher charged after alleged ongoing relationship with student

BUTLER COUNTY — A former area high school teacher has been formally charged in connection with an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Justin Daniel Dennis was indicted by a Butler County Grand Jury on eight counts of sexual battery.

The charges follow a criminal investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving a female student at Lakota East High School during the 2021-2022 school year.

The student reported an ongoing inappropriate sexual relationship with Dennis.

At the time of the alleged crime, Dennis was employed as a teacher and served as an advisor to a mental health group in which the victim participated.

Dennis turned himself in to the sheriff’s office following the indictment.

