Former assistant prosecutor to be sworn in as Montgomery Co. judge

DAYTON — A new judge will be sworn in to the Montgomery County Municipal Court.

Nicole Amrhein will be sworn into office during a ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 31, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Amrhein served as an Assistant Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney from August 2013 to October 2023.

After leaving the prosecutor’s office, she became an Assistant Ohio Attorney General, returning to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office in April 2025.

She will take the seat vacated by retiring Judge Cynthia Heck, the wife of Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr.

“For years, I have known Nicole as someone who fought for justice with passion, integrity, and a deep respect for victims and the community,” said Heck. “As the next Vandalia Municipal Court judge, I know that our justice system remains in steady, capable, and fair hands.”

The oath of office ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. on New Year’s Eve.

