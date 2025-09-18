Former assisted living facility worker arrested, accused of raping woman with disabilities

DAYTON — A man looking for his dog when police say he ended up stopping a crime in progress.

On Tuesday, Travis Underwood said he was looking for his runaway dog, Picasso, behind his house on Burkhardt Avenue.

“I left the gate open, so he’d have a chance to come back,” Underwood said.

When he noticed someone had closed his gate, he went to investigate.

What he found made him physically ill.

“It made me start crying and throw up,” he said.

Police said Underwood witnessed the rape of a Graceworks Lutheran Services patient.

She was in the care of the suspect, Anthony Alcorn.

