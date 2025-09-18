Former assisted living facility worker arrested, accused of raping woman with disabilities

Anthony Alcorn (Montgomery County Jail)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A man looking for his dog when police say he ended up stopping a crime in progress.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s John Bedell spoke to the man about what he witnessed. Hear from him LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

On Tuesday, Travis Underwood said he was looking for his runaway dog, Picasso, behind his house on Burkhardt Avenue.

“I left the gate open, so he’d have a chance to come back,” Underwood said.

When he noticed someone had closed his gate, he went to investigate.

What he found made him physically ill.

“It made me start crying and throw up,” he said.

Police said Underwood witnessed the rape of a Graceworks Lutheran Services patient.

She was in the care of the suspect, Anthony Alcorn.

This story will be updated.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!