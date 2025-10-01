Former band director pleads guilty to sexually assaulting student

Paul Bingle (Preble County Jail)
By WHIO Staff

EATON — A former band director admitted to sex crimes involving a student.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell was in court as the band director entered his plea. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

An Eaton Police detective met with a student and a school staff member on July 17 to report possible inappropriate conduct between Paul Bingle, the band director at Eaton High School, and other students.

TRENDING STORIES:

A detective wrote in court documents that the student “told him no at first but eventually allowed him to touch her ... and within the last few weeks they began having intercourse.”

Bingle was placed on administrative leave and arrested.

This story will be updated.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!