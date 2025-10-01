Former band director pleads guilty to sexually assaulting student

EATON — A former band director admitted to sex crimes involving a student.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell was in court as the band director entered his plea. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

An Eaton Police detective met with a student and a school staff member on July 17 to report possible inappropriate conduct between Paul Bingle, the band director at Eaton High School, and other students.

TRENDING STORIES:

A detective wrote in court documents that the student “told him no at first but eventually allowed him to touch her ... and within the last few weeks they began having intercourse.”

Bingle was placed on administrative leave and arrested.

This story will be updated.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group