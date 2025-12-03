Former Bengals quarterback named finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Former offensive lineman reaches semi-final stage for Modern Era players

2 Sep 1984: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson throws a pass during game against the Denver Bronos at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos won the game 20-17. Mandatory Credit: Allsport /Allsport

CANTON — A former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback has made it onto the Pro Football Hall of Fame 2026 final ballot.

Quarterback Ken Anderson was named a finalist in the Senior category on Wednesday.

He played all 16 years of his career with the Bengals and was a four-time Pro-Bowler.

When he retired before the 1987 season, he was the NFL’s all-time leader in completion percentage for a postseason career, a single season, and a game with at least 20 passing attempts.

He remains the franchise’s all-time passing leader.

He was named the NFL Man of the Year in 1975 and the league MVP for the 1981 season.

Former Bengals offensive lineman Willie Anderson also made it to the semi-final stage for the Modern-Era players. He’s one of 26 players on that list. Selectors will reduce that to 15 finalists, who will be announced later this month.

He joined the Bengals in 1996 and played for the team for 11 years. He is known as one of the best right offensive tackles of his era, tying for 8th on the team’s all-time list.

He’s the only right tackle in the last four decades to be a first-team All-Pro three straight seasons, according to the team.

Bengals v Steelers PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 30: Willie Anderson #71 of the Cincinnati Bengals blocks the line during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on November 30, 2003 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Bengals defeated the Steelers 24-20. (Photo by Rick Stewart/Getty Images) (Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will announce its 2026 class at the NFL Honors show on Feb. 5. The induction ceremony in Canton is scheduled for Aug. 8.

The full list of finalists can be found here.

