Former Bengals quarterback named a Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist

CANTON — Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson has been named a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Anderson was named one of nine finalists for the Seniors category for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026, the Hall announced on Wednesday.

This is the fourth straight year that Anderson has been named a semifinalist, according to the Bengals.

A nine-person committee will meet on Nov. 25 to determine the three former players who will be named finalists. Those three finalists will join 15 Modern-Era players, as well as a coach and a contributor, on the final ballot for the 2026 induction.

Anderson played all 16 years of his career with the Bengals and was a four-time pro-bowler.

When he retired before the 1987 season, Anderson was the NFL’s all-time leader in completion percentage for a postseason career, a single season, and a game with at least 20 passing attempts, the team shared.

Anderson remains the franchise’s all-time passing leader.

He was named the NFL Man of the Year in 1975 and the league MVP for the 1981 season.

Below are the eight other semifinalists for the Senior category:

Running back Roger Craig, 1983-93

Wide receiver Henry Ellard, 1983-98

Defensive end L.C. Greenwood, 1969-81

Offensive lineman Joe Jacoby, 1981-93

Cornerback Eddie Meador, 1959-70

Wide receiver Stanley Morgan, 1977-90

Wide receiver Steve Tasker, 1985-97

Wide receiver Otis Taylor, 1965-75

