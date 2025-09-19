Former Browns quarterback collapses while coaching son’s football team

CLEVELAND/SOUTH CAROLINA — A former Cleveland Browns quarterback was hospitalized after collapsing while coaching his son’s flag football team in South Carolina.

Former Browns quarterback Connor Shaw was coaching on Wednesday when he collapsed about 15 minutes after the game started, according to the Associated Press.

Medics transported him to the hospital.

The City of Simpsonville said on Thursday that Shaw was in stable condition, the AP said.

“The Simpsonville Parks and Recreation Department and City of Simpsonville have Mr. Shaw and his family in our thoughts and prayers and wish Mr. Shaw a full and speedy recovery,” a city spokesperson said.

Shaw played college football at South Carolina from 2011 to 13. He passed for over 6,000 yards and rushed for almost 1,700 yards.

The Browns signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2014 and he started one game.

