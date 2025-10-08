Former CBS comedy ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ added to MeTV lineup

DAYTON — MeTV is set to add ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ to its primetime lineup starting October 13, 2025, with back-to-back episodes airing Monday through Friday from 9 to 10 p.m. ET/PT.

The beloved sitcom will also feature back-to-back episodes on Sunday nights from 10 to 11 p.m. ET/PT, joining MeTV’s roster of classic TV shows.

‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ was created by Phil Rosenthal and Ray Romano and originally aired on CBS for nine seasons.

The show starred Ray Romano, Patricia Heaton, Brad Garrett, Doris Roberts, and Peter Boyle, and it won 15 Primetime Emmy Awards during its run.

Next year marks the 30th anniversary of ‘Everybody Loves Raymond,’ which first premiered in 1996.MeTV, known as America’s #1 Classic TV Network, is home to more than 60 timeless and beloved TV series, including M*A*S*H, The Andy Griffith Show, and The Carol Burnett Show.

With ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ joining its lineup, MeTV continues to offer viewers a rich selection of classic television programming.

