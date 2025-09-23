Former Cedarville University coach gains spot on U.S. World Cup Bobsled team

CEDARVILLE — Ryan Rager, former track athlete and strength and conditioning coach at Cedarville University, joined the U.S. World Cup bobsled team after resigning from his coaching position in May.

Rager’s transition from track and field to bobsledding began when a friend suggested he attend a bobsled combine in Chicago. This opportunity led him to Lake Placid, where he is now training with the U.S. team.

“It’s been a lot of just change, I guess, and it’s been just trying to keep up with things and learn as much as I can, as best I can,” Rager said about his new journey in bobsledding.

Rager’s journey from Cedarville University to the U.S. bobsled team is a remarkable one. After graduating in 2021, he assumed the role of head of strength and conditioning at his alma mater. However, in May, he decided to resign and pursue a new path.

Rager’s decision to attend the bobsled combine in Chicago was a pivotal moment. Despite having no prior experience in bobsledding, his athletic background and training paid off, earning him a spot on the U.S. World Cup team.

Currently, Rager is in New York, competing as a member of the U.S. World Cup team. He acknowledges the challenges of being a rookie but is grateful for the support from veteran teammates.

The team is set to compete in Utah later this fall before heading to Europe in November for the World Cup competition. Rager is still uncertain whether he will compete in the two-man or four-man sled events.

As the World Cup competition continues through early January, Rager remains focused on making the most of his opportunities, with the Olympic team announcement expected by the end of the month. The Winter Games in Italy will follow in February.

