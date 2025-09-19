Former children’s hospital chaplain detained by ICE released from jail

Ayman Soliman (Courtesy of the Clifton Mosque)
By WHIO Staff

CINICNNATI — Former Cincinnati Children’s Hospital chaplain Ayman Soliman has been released from jail, and his asylum status has been reinstated.

The Muslim Legal Fund confirmed that Soliman was released from ICE custody, while Ignite Peace announced the reinstatement of his asylum status.

Soliman was initially detained by ICE in July during a routine check-in at their Blue Ash office, following the revocation of his asylum status in December 2024.

Soliman’s asylum status was revoked after an asylum officer labeled an organization he was involved with in Egypt, Al-Jameya al Shareya, as a terrorist group, despite neither the U.S. nor Egypt designating it as such.

Protests and marches erupted throughout Cincinnati in response to Soliman’s incarceration, including an event that led to the arrest of a dozen protesters and two journalists.

Advocates also gathered in Columbus to present a letter to Gov. Mike DeWine, signed by over a thousand faith community members, urging him to assist Soliman.

