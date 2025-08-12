Former Cincinnati Children’s doctor charged with federal child porn crimes

CINCINNATI — A former doctor at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center is facing federal charges for transporting and possessing child pornography.

Howard M. Saal, who previously worked as a geneticist and dysmorphologist, appeared in federal court on Tuesday, our news partners at WCPO reported.

The charges stem from a cyber tip received by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, which led to the discovery of over 153,000 images and 470 videos of child sexual abuse material on his electronic devices.

The investigation began when a detective from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office received a cyber tip about searches for child pornography originating from Saal’s IP address.

U.S. Attorney Gerace noted that the FBI’s ongoing review of Saal’s devices revealed the extensive collection of illicit material, with some victims being as young as newborns.

Officials have not found any evidence linking the child pornography to patients or children associated with Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

Transporting child pornography carries a penalty of at least five years and up to 20 years in prison, while possession can result in a maximum of 20 years.

WCPO has reached out to Cincinnati Children’s for a statement regarding the charges.

