Former Cleveland Cavalier arrested on warrant during traffic stop

HOUSTON, TX - MARCH 22: Patrick Beverly #12 of the Houston Rockets defends against Daniel Gibson #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers at Toyota Center on March 22, 2013 in Houston, Texas.

BEACHWOOD, Ohio — Former Cleveland Cavaliers player Daniel Gibson was arrested this week during a traffic stop in a Cleveland suburb.

Gibson was stopped Monday evening by Beachwood police on Interstate 271 for driving a pickup truck without its taillights on, WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, reported.

In a report obtained by WOIO, Gibson told police he thought the lights were on.

When the officer had dispatch check Gibson’s California driver’s license, they learned that Gibson had an active warrant from the Mansfield Municipal Court.

The warrant was issued in 2023 and stemmed from Gibson failing to appear in court for a speeding ticket he received in December 2022.

Beachwood officers contacted the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), who issued the speeding ticket, to confirm the warrant. OSHP confirmed it and said they would extradite him, WOIO reported.

Gibson received a verbal warning for the taillight issue, but was then taken into custody on the warrant.

Beachwood police took Gibson to their jail, and a state trooper came to pick him up, according to WOIO.

Gibson was drafted by Cleveland in the 2006 NBA draft and played seven seasons for the Cavaliers.

