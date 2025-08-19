Former coach accused of filming nude minors with camera hidden in speaker, court docs say

Man sentenced to life in prison in connection with 2019 Fitchburg homicide

WILMINGTON, Clinton County — A former area high school assistant coach is accused of filming nude minors with a hidden camera, according to our media partner WCPO-9 TV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Gordon B. Cordell, 48, of Wilmington, was indicted on four counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, two counts of voyeurism and possessing criminal tools on Aug. 14, according to Clinton County Common Pleas Court records.

WCPO-9 TV reported that Cordell is a former high school assistant softball coach and sports photographer.

TRENDING STORIES:

In March 2023, the Wilmington Police Department started investigating reports that a concealed camera had been used to record minors inside a house, according to Chief of Police Joshua Gibson.

Court documents allege that the camera was hidden in a Bluetooth speaker and the recordings were taken between Jan. 1, 2023, to April 23, 2023.

While investigating, Wilmington Police Detective Codey Juillerat requested help from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) “due to the nature of the allegations and the specialized capabilities of their digital forensic unit,” Gibson said.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Cordell’s house and found evidence of voyeurism and concealed recordings of both adults and minors.

Court documents indicate that the minors were “in a state of nudity” in the recordings.

“Due to the extensive volume of digital evidence and the number of victims identified, the investigation was lengthy and thorough,” Gibson said.

Cordell appeared in court on Monday and is being held on a $75,000 cash bond and a $25,000 recognizance bond, WCPO-9 reported.

His pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Sept. 12, according to court documents.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group