Former daycare worker accused of binding 1-year-old girl with tape

By WHIO Staff

LICKING COUNTY — A former worker at an Ohio daycare accused of using painter’s tape to bind a 1-year-old girl has been formally charged.

Katelyn Strohacker, 23, has been charged with child endangerment after an incident was reported back in July at a daycare center in Licking County, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

She is alleged to have placed painter’s tape over the child’s eyes, restrained her hands behind her back and feet together, and left her face down under a blanket unattended, according to Licking County Common Pleas Court documents.

The center’s director told the girl’s parent that Strohacker had bound and left the child in bed for an hour, records say.

She was arrested and released on a $50,000 bond, WBNS said.

Strohacker is not allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors.

Her next scheduled court appearance is Aug. 28.

