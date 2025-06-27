Former Dayton Flyer guard selected in 2nd Round of NBA Draft

Koby Brea (4) drives to the basket in the 1st half against VCU on March 8, 2024

DAYTON — A former University of Dayton men’s basketball player has been selected in the NBA Draft for the third straight season.

Koby Brea was the 41st pick overall in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors.

He was traded to the Phoenix Suns.

Koby Brea played four seasons (2020-24) at Dayton.

He was named the Atlantic 10 Sixth Man of the Year in 2022 and 2024. Brea averaged over 11 points per game while hitting almost 50% of his three-pointers in 2024.

Koby Brea transferred to Kentucky for his final collegiate season in 2025.

“Feel like I’m dreaming right now!!!” he wrote on social media. “Just thanking God and reflecting on everything it took to get here, beyond blessed and grateful. Can’t wait to get to Phoenix.”

He is the third former UD Flyer drafted in three seasons. Toumani Camara was drafted in 2023 by Phoenix before being traded to Portland.

DaRon Holmes II was drafted by Denver in 2024.

Feel like I’m dreaming right now!!! Just thanking God and reflecting on everything it took to get here, beyond blessed and grateful. Can’t wait to get to Phoenix 🙏🏼 — Koby Brea (@kobybrea) June 27, 2025

FUEGO 🔥🔥🔥



Former Flyer Koby Brea is heading to Phoenix ✈️🏀#BuiltAtDayton // #FuegoKoby🔥 pic.twitter.com/aLTUYRfbG2 — Dayton Basketball (@DaytonMBB) June 27, 2025

