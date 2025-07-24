Former Dayton Flyer, key contributor in 1950s, dies at 90

KETTERING — A member of the University of Dayton’s men’s basketball teams from the 1950s has died.

Carmen Riazzi died on July 19 in Kettering, surrounded by his family, at the age of 90, according to his online obituary.

He was a high school basketball player in Pennsylvania and earned a scholarship to UD from 1954-57.

Riazzi helped lead the Flyers to the finals of the National Invitational Tournament at Madison Square Garden twice, when it was the premier tournament, his obituary stated.

UD lost in the 1955 NIT finals to Duquesne and the 1956 finals to Louisville.

Riazzi finished with 451 points in his career at Dayton.

He is survived by his wife Ann for 66 years. The couple had 10 children, 26 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

A funeral Mass service will be held on Saturday, July 26, at the Immaculate Conception on the University of Dayton campus.

A celebration of life will be at Boesch Lounge at UD Arena on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

