Former Frisch’s, apartment building sold in area of proposed Wawa

By WHIO Staff

MORAINE — City leaders in Moraine are exploring the possibility of bringing a new Wawa gas station to South Dixie Drive as part of their efforts to attract new businesses.

To make room, crews will knock down an apartment building next door.

Moraine Land Associates has purchased both the gas station site and the apartment property.

“I feel it will definitely be better for the neighborhood, for the area, and hopefully stop a lot of this collisions that’s going on,” Charletta Schultz, a tenant of the apartment building slated for demolition, previously told News Center 7.

While some residents like Schultz see the change as positive, the future of the Wawa gas station remains uncertain as the sale has only recently been finalized.

We will continue to follow this story.

