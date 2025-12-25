Former News Center 7 anchor flips switch at Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill

Photo contributed by Clifton Mill (via Facebook)

CLIFTON — It is not the holidays without the Legendary Lights at Clifton Mill in the Miami Valley.

Former News Center 7 anchor Cheryl McHenry flipped the switch on Tuesday.

The Legendary Lights at Clifton Mill posted photos on social media.

“Thank you, Cheryl, for your years of dedication to our community and for celebrating the magic of the holidays with us,” they said.

Cheryl spent 44 years here at WHIO.

She retired in May.

News Center 7’s Gabrielle Enright spoke with Cheryl this week.

She misses her viewers and co-workers. We miss her!

Cheryl says she continues to stay busy!

Cheryl McHenry at Clifton Mill Photo contributed by Clifton Mill (via Facebook) (Clifton Mill (via Facebook))

