Former Ohio bar demolished after car crashed into building

Bar demolished Toledo (WTOL)
By WHIO Staff

TOLEDO — A former bar in Toledo was demolished after a car crashed into the building, ending a police chase.

News Center 7 previously reported Toledo police officers attempted to pull over the car for a traffic violation near William St. and Oliver St. around 1 am. The driver then took off and crashed into Mugshots.

On Saturday, crews began razing the structure on Saturday, and by Sunday, it was nothing but rubble, according to our CBS affiliate, WTOL.

The former Mugshots bar was a popular drinking spot, but it was closed permanently after a shooting that injured six people in 2012.

The driver who crashed into Mugshots was identified as 33-year-old Antwione Goetz.

Goetz has been charged with failure to comply, and his bond was set at $10,000 at a court appearance on Monday.

