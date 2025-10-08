Former Ohio officer dies while fighting in Ukraine

Max Arnett (Geib Funeral Home)
By WHIO Staff

UKRAINE — A former Ohio police officer died while fighting in Ukraine.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Kent Police Department announced the death of Max Arnett.

Arnett was an officer with the department for a little over a year before feeling called to fight in Ukraine in March.

He died on Aug. 23, according to his obituary.

TRENDING STORIES:

“To say we are heartbroken and in disbelief of his passing is an understatement. We would like to take this time to recognize the sacrifice Max made for what he believed in,” the department wrote.

Arnett’s family will honor him with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!