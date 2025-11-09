Former Ohio pastor sentenced for rape of child

COLUMBUS — A former Columbus pastor learned his punishment after pleading guilty to rape.

George Bell pleaded guilty to two counts of rape and was sentenced to 15 to 20 years in prison, our news partners at WBNS reported.

Bell, who was indicted last year, faced charges related to crimes that reportedly occurred between 2021 and 2024.

The victim was under the age of 10.

In addition to his prison sentence, Bell is required to register as a Tier III sex offender.

Bell was a pastor at Anchor Baptist Church in Columbus during the time of the crimes.

He founded the church in 1989 and served as pastor for almost 35 years before resigning in June 2024, citing personal reasons.

