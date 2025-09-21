Former Ohio State football player arrested, accused of hitting person in face

By WHIO Staff

COLUMBUS — A former Ohio State football player was arrested after being accused of seriously injuring another person on Saturday.

Officers responded to a report of an assault at around 1:20 a.m. in Columbus, according to our news partner WBNS-TV.

The suspect has been identified as former Ohio State running back Jordan Hall, 34.

When officers arrived, they found someone unconscious and suffering from blunt force trauma injuries. Medics transported that person to a Columbus hospital in critical condition, according to a police spokesperson.

WBNS says that according to Franklin County Municipal Court records, Hall was on video “forcibly” dragging a victim out of a car. Before it pulled away, Hall was seen punching the victim in the face.

The vehicle started to drive off, but came to a stop as Hall exited again. He walked back to the victim and hit them again two more times in the face. The victim reportedly fell back and hit their head on the ground, court records suggested.

Online jail records indicate that Hall is in the Franklin County Jail. He has been charged with felonious assault.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 22.

Hall played running back at Ohio State from 2009 to 2013.

