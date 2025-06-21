Former Ohio State football player arrested in connection to deadly crash

DUBLIN, Ohio — A former Ohio State football player was arrested after reportedly causing a deadly crash on Saturday, according to our media partner WBNS-10 TV.

The crash occurred in the City of Dublin on West Bridge Street around 3 a.m.

40-year-old Kirk Barton, a former offensive lineman for the Buckeyes, was arrested on a vehicular homicide charge.

WBNS-10 reports that Barton was driving a Ford F150 pickup truck the wrong way on U.S. Route 33, but then turned around and continued in the right direction at “excessive speeds.”

Barton allegedly hit a Lexus IS 250 in the area of Franklin and West Bridge Streets.

24-year-old Ethan Perry was driving the Lexus. He was pronounced dead on scene, WBNS-10 reports.

Barton was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, but was later released into police custody.

Court records indicate that Barton admitted to drinking alcohol before the crash occurred.

According to WBNS-10, Barton played for the Buckeyes from 2003 to 2007 and is a former first-team All-Big Ten offensive tackle.

The Chicago Bears drafted Barton in the seventh round of the 2007 NFL Draft.

This crash remains under investigation.

