Former Ohio State wrestler arrested after drugs, guns found during traffic stop

Sammy Sasso returns to mat over a year after being shot (Photo Courtesy of WBNS)
By WHIO Staff

OHIO — A former Ohio State wrestler was arrested in Pennsylvania last week after police reportedly found loaded guns and THC vape cartridges during a traffic stop, according to our media partner, WBNS-10 TV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Nazareth Borough police pulled over Sammy Sasso, 25, on July 16 for driving with an expired vehicle registration.

During the stop, Sasso allegedly admitted to having a gun in the driver’s side door panel but didn’t have a valid concealed carry permit, WBNS-10 reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

While asking Sasso to get out of the car, the officer reportedly smelled marijuana and saw a dispensary-labeled marijuana packaging in the back seat.

He gave the officer permission to search the car. They found two vape cartridges containing THC oil and a canister containing apparent marijuana remnants, according to WBNS-10.

Sasso said he didn’t have a Pennsylvania medical marijuana card.

Officers also took a loaded Beretta .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun from the driver’s side panel.

Police found an Ohio State University backpack in the trunk, WBNS-10 reported.

Sasso didn’t allow police to search the bag and was arrested shortly after.

Authorities eventually got a search warrant and reportedly found three additional semi-automatic handguns inside.

Sasso is facing several charges, including firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also received a vehicle code violation for the expired registration, according to WBNS-10.

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 30.

Sasso recently joined Lehigh University as a men’s wrestling team coach.

>>RELATED: Teen sentenced for shooting Ohio State wrestler

As previously reported by News Center 7, Sasso was shot during a carjacking in August 2023 on North High Street near the University District.

Sasso underwent multiple surgeries and spent weeks in the hospital.

WBNS-10 reported that Sasso returned to wrestling in November 2024 and ended his career as a four-time All-American and two-time Big Ten Champion.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!