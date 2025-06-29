Former Reds outfielder Dave Parker dies at 74

1986: Dave Parker of the Cincinnati Reds swings at the pitch during a MLB game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 1986 season. ( Photo by: Mike Powell/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds are mourning the loss of a former outfielder.

The team announced on social media that Cincinnati native Dave Parker died at 74 years old.

Our news partner, WCPO in Cincinnati, reported that his death was reported inside Great American Ball Park during the broadcast of Saturday’s game between the Reds and the San Diego Padres.

“The Reds are heartbroken by the passing of Dave Parker,” the team said. “Dave was a towering figure on the field, in the clubhouse, and in the Cincinnati community where his baseball journey began. Playing on the fields near his home and going to games at Crosley Field.”

As previously reported by News Center 7, he was voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in December.

Parker is known for his years with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He played for the Reds from 1984 until 1987.

Parker was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2012.

The Reds are heartbroken to learn of the passing of baseball legend Dave Parker. pic.twitter.com/eh6OeJc6VZ — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 28, 2025

