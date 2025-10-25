Former school board member facing charges in Clinton County

By WHIO Staff

WILMINGTON, Clinton County — A former school board member in Clinton County is facing charges.

A Clinton County Grand Jury indicted Kevin Snarr, 57, on one count of domestic violence, two counts of strangulation and two counts of endangering children, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

Snarr pleaded not guilty to the charges on Oct. 20 and was released on a $5,000 bond, according to court records.

The indictment indicates that the alleged incidents happened between Dec. 16, 2024, to May 9, 2025.

Both of the alleged endangering children charges involve “a mentally or physically handicapped child under twenty-one years of age,” according to the court documents.

Previous Wilmington City School District Board of Education meeting minutes indicate that Snarr was a member.

Snarr was not serving on the school board when the alleged incidents happened, according to the department.

Police didn’t release further information on the investigation “to protect the integrity of the ongoing judicial process,” the post said.

